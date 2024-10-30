LONDON
London

    • Early morning residential fire on Josephine Street

    (Source: London Fire Department) (Source: London Fire Department)
    Share

    London Fire Department was on the scene of a residential fire on Josephine Street early this morning following reports of heavy smoke coming from a home.

    Flames were visible inside the home upon the arrival of emergency services. The occupant was attended to by paramedics and transported to a local hospital.

    The fire was knocked down, and investigators remain on the scene to determine origin, cause and circumstance of the fire.

    Thankfully the resident did have a working smoke alarm. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. judge halts woman's medically assisted death

    A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman's medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News