Early morning residential fire on Josephine Street
London Fire Department was on the scene of a residential fire on Josephine Street early this morning following reports of heavy smoke coming from a home.
Flames were visible inside the home upon the arrival of emergency services. The occupant was attended to by paramedics and transported to a local hospital.
The fire was knocked down, and investigators remain on the scene to determine origin, cause and circumstance of the fire.
Thankfully the resident did have a working smoke alarm.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada Post presents latest contract offer to Canadian Union of Postal Workers
Canada Post has presented its latest contract offer to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in a bid to reach a new deal without a labour disruption.
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
Canada needs to double its military spending to meet NATO targets: PBO
Canada needs to double its annual military spending in order to meet its NATO requirements, new Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) projections show.
At least 63 people die in devastating flash floods in eastern Spain, officials say
At least 63 people have died in eastern Spain after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.
Poilievre says it would be 'not fair' for Liberals to replace Trudeau as leader
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre thinks it would be 'not fair' for the Liberals to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now, as in his view they are 'morally obligated' to keep him.
B.C. judge halts woman's medically assisted death
A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman's medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.
Missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson at centre of upcoming documentary
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
Toronto Zoo says beloved gorilla Charles has died after heart issues
A beloved gorilla who has lived at the Toronto Zoo for five decades died on Tuesday after experiencing “significant health issues” within the last week, staff confirmed Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.