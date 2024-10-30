LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas, Ont. Volkswagen plant not affected by possible overseas changes

    Construction at St. Thomas’ Volkswagen battery plant on July 29, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Construction at St. Thomas’ Volkswagen battery plant on July 29, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    Share

    Despite reported problems with Volkswagen overseas, officials told CTV News plans for the local EV battery plant are not affected.

    A Powerco spokesperson said there are no changes in store for the St. Thomas facility.

    The company said it aims to produce the first cells in 2027 as scheduled.

    Over 100 employees have been hired and the facility remains in hiring mode.

    There are reports that Volkswagen is considering closing three plants in Germany as part of cost-cutting measures along with an EV plant in Brussels, Germany. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News