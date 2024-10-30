St. Thomas, Ont. Volkswagen plant not affected by possible overseas changes

Despite reported problems with Volkswagen overseas, officials told CTV News plans for the local EV battery plant are not affected.

A Powerco spokesperson said there are no changes in store for the St. Thomas facility.

The company said it aims to produce the first cells in 2027 as scheduled.

Over 100 employees have been hired and the facility remains in hiring mode.

There are reports that Volkswagen is considering closing three plants in Germany as part of cost-cutting measures along with an EV plant in Brussels, Germany.