Minimum distance between homeless encampments and residential properties upheld at city hall
A request by frontline agencies for greater leniency about the location of homeless encampments failed to sway most members of city council.
On Tuesday, the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee voted 10-5 against a request by the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness that would have reduced the minimum setback distance between tents and residential property lines to 25 metres.
Instead, the encampment strategy approved by city council earlier this year will maintain a minimum 100 metre setback.
Greg Nash of London InterCommunity Health Centre told SPPC, “(100 metres) only leaves 18 per cent of public spaces within London remaining available based on the current buffers.”
But several homeowners in the public gallery urged the council members to maintain the current rule.
“Reducing that distance is just going to exacerbate the problem rather than solve anything for the residents,” John Herb told the committee.
Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis said he has heard the concerns of his constituents in Ward 2, “They should be able to go in their backyard and not feel at risk because of what's going on in the park immediately behind their backyard.”
Lewis adding that the needs of the homeless must be balanced against the safety concerns of residents, “There does have to be a balance in how we approach this, because the residents of those homes have rights, too. And that, I think, has been largely overshadowed in the Whole of Community Response.”
Council will consider finalizing the committee recommendation on Nov. 5.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson at centre of upcoming documentary
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
Albertans overpaid on electricity bills for decades: report
A new report says when the province deregulated electricity generation in 2001, it forced Albertans to pay billions more for their power.
Spanish authorities report at least 51 dead from devastating flash floods
At least 51 people have died in Spain's eastern region of Valencia after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.
B.C. judge halts woman’s medically assisted death
A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman’s medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.
Poilievre says it would be 'not fair' for Liberals to replace Trudeau as leader
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre thinks it would be 'not fair' for the Liberals to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now, as in his view they are 'morally obligated' to keep him.
An expert stands firm on his U.S. election win prediction. Here's what he says happened after
An American presidential historian is maintaining his previous prediction of a Kamala Harris presidency as the U.S. election hits the one-week mark.
Main takeaways from Saskatchewan's provincial election results
Scott Moe earned his second mandate as premier and his Saskatchewan Party held onto government for a fifth-straight majority, CTV News declared Monday night. But the party did not hold onto all its seats.
Yankees avoid World Series sweep, beating Dodgers 11-4 in Game 4
New York Yankees avoid World Series sweep, beating Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 in Game 4
Big names announced as headliners for Boots and Hearts 2025
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.