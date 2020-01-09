LONDON, ONT. -- An Ontario man wanted in connection with a homicide and arson case in North Dakota was arrested at the Blue Water Bridge early Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say th 41-year-old was arrested early in the morning as he attempted to enter the country.

Earl Howard, from Belwood, Ont. is reportedly wanted for a suspected homicide and arson in North Dakota.

Chad Entzel, 42, was found with a fatal gunshot would to the head after a house fire in Bismarck, ND.

Entzel's wife, 38-year-old Nikki Entzel, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death.

Howard was turned over to officials in Port Huron, and the vehicle Howard was driving was also seized, and border officials say it will be turned over to law enforcement officials in North Dakota.

- With files from The Canadian Press