Blue Jays greats coming to St. Marys, Ont. for Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame induction weekend

Former Toronto Blue Jays Russell Martin and Jimmy Key headline the 2024 class of inductees into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in St. Marys, Ont. this summer.

The duo along with four others will be inducted in a ceremony at the Hall of Fame grounds on June 15.

Martin, of East York, Ont. had a great career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates before signing a five-year deal with the Blue Jays, helping them to their first post-season appearance in 32 years in 2015.

"I never played the game for awards and accolades, but this is pretty darn special," said Martin of the honour.

Key, played nine seasons wiht the Blue Jays starting in 1984.

He ranks near the top in many franchise categories including tied for first in ERA, WHIP and fourth in wins and innings pitched.

"This recognition caps off nine great years that I played for the Toronto Blue Jays organization," said Key. "To be part of the first professional World Championship in Canada is the highlight of my career".

Ashley Stephenson (Women's National Team), Rod Heisler (Men's National Team), Paul Godfrey (played role in bringing Major League Baseball to Toronto) and Howard Birnie (Toronto Leaside Baseball executive) will also go into the hall.