WINGHAM, ONT. -- Two people were taken to hospital following a fire in Harriston Tuesday afternoon.

The two tenants were being treated for smoke inhalation following the fire at an apartment building on John Street.

Crews from the Minto Fire Department were clearing the scene, searching the building, and knocking down the blaze over the dinner hour.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been notified of the fire.

It’s unclear what may have started the blaze, or the amount of damage.