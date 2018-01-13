

CTV London





Fire crews battled a blaze at a residence on Richmond Street north of London Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the home between 12 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road about 6:30 a.m.

Officials say the family that lives in the residence wasn’t home at the time. Family members arrived on scene before crews left.

OPP closed the road for a couple of hours as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Hydro was also on scene to shut off power to the home. Fire crews remained on site for about five hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the third fire in Middlesex Centre this month.