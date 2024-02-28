'Bitterly cold' day on the way ahead of weekend warm-up
Midwestern Ontario can expect cold, snowy conditions to stick around Thursday.
“An arctic cold front blasting through the region brought a significant drop in temperature through the day on Wednesday. Wind chills close to the minus 15 mark,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “So, feeling bitterly cold, and that’s where you’ll start your Thursday.”
Atchison said it’ll be around minus 7 degrees at 8 a.m. Thursday, with a high of zero degrees expected by about 4 p.m.
“Snow squalls in Midwestern Ontario have returned. Snow squalls are expected to linger Thursday morning.”
She said these squalls could see anywhere from 10-20 cm of snow accumulate.
Conditions will be quieting down by Thursday evening, and more mild temperatures return this weekend.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning.
Thursday night: Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 8.
Friday: Sunny. High 6.
Saturday: Cloudy. High 8.
Sunday: Clearing. High 14.
Monday: Cloudy. High 14.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High plus 4
