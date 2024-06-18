Big funding boost for London Children’s Museum

3M Canada has handed over a cheque for half a million dollars, towards the new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) lab.

“The support is going toward the new discovery lab space, which is going to be a space where children can get creative, indulge their curiosity, work with real tools, engage in stem and art and science technology, its going to be an amazing space for the community,” said Kate Ledgley, executive director at the London Children’s Museum

The museum has been providing a play-based learning space for over 45 years at it’s current location on Wharncliffe Road in London, Ont. — but this fall, it will relocate to it's new home that is under construction at 100 Kellogg lane.

"The new Children's Museum was designed with input from hundreds of kids and young people. One of the things they said they really wanted was a space where they can get creative get hands on, and something that appeals to older children as well," explained Ledgley.

The new state-of-the-art facility will feature 36,000 square feet of open concept space that will include interactive play areas and exhibits.

3M Canada said its decades long partnership with the museum will continue with the $500,000 investment.

"STEM is crucial for education in our children, and i think a space like this, where children can explore and discover things, and collaboration with each other, may spark something in them to made them choose to go study stem and have a career in stem," said Marie-Claude Brandys, managing director of 3M Canada.

The new museum comes with a price tag of $23 million, Museum officials said they still need $4 million to reach their goal.

"We are still looking for that support, there's still opportunities within the discovery lab, within the museum itself, naming opportunities for support, this contribution from 3M has just put us closer to our goal," added Ledgley.

Construction of the new space is expected to be complete by fall of 2024.