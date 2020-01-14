LONDON, ONT. -- The lineup and date has been set for a benefit concert to support the staff of Norma Jean's, which closed earlier this month.

The evening of live music was organized by the Forest City London Music Awards and All-Stage.ca and will feature 20 acts who all are playing for free to help the cause.

"Musicians, artists and average people all wanted to be part of this," says organizer Jim McCormick of All-stage.ca. "I'm blown away by the response."

The show will run from 4 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Union 10 Distillery on Dundas Street in London.

Ticket proceeds will go to help the staff of the long-time local bar and a portion of the drink sales will also be donated.

"We have a lot of friends who were staff there, whether it be staff, security and servers," says McCormick. "All of these people are out of a job. Because they are friends of ours, it hits home."

McCormick adds that the London music scene always shows up in times of need.

"Musicians come out of the woodwork and raise a ton of cash, that's how we give back."