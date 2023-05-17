Bear sightings in Huron County

A bear sighting in Huron County has police warning the public to beware.

According to OPP, a bear has been seen several times in Bayfield and St Joseph’s over the past few days.

Residents are being reminded to secure garbage cans, bird feeders and to report any sightings for tacking purposes to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Police ask that you only call 9-1-1 if your safety is threatened.