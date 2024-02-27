Bayfield man charged following traffic stop in London

LONDON
    One of the weapons seized following a traffic stop in London on Feb. 24, 2024. (Source: London Police Service)
    A traffic stop of a suspected impaired driver has led to several charges for a 44 year-old man from Bayfield, Ont.

    Around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers spotted a vehicle speeding on Thompson Road.

    After crossing over the centre line multiple times, police stopped the driver in the area of Gore Road and Montebello Drive.

    According to police, the driver was arrested and a search of the car led to the discovery of a 9mm rifle, over-capacity tactical magazine, 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition and red dot sight.

    Here are the charges

    • Impaired operation of a conveyance
    • Fail to comply with demand made by peace officer
    • Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
    • Occupy motor vehicle with firearm
    • Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
    • Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
    • Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device
    • Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

