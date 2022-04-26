Barn Fire claims pony and vintage tractors

A barn fire northeast of Port Burwell, Ont. has claimed the life of a pony and caused extensive damage.

On Tuesday morning, all that remains visible are three heavily damaged, vintage tractors and other charred debris.

The overnight blaze started at about 3:30 a.m. in the village of Frogmore.

The property owners were alerted by the sirens of arriving fire trucks. It took one hour to put the fire out.

So far a cause has not been determined and a fire official estimates damage at about $250,000.