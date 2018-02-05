

CTV London





A man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Simcoe has been arrested.

Norfolk County OPP say the man was arrested Sunday at a motel in Simcoe. They say he was found hiding under a bed inside the motel.

A 50-year-old Norfolk County man is facing charges of robbery and breach of probation.

He is accused of robbing the TD Canada Trust branch on Queensway East in Simcoe last Thursday.