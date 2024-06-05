LONDON
London

    • Bank robbery in London leads to charges

    A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins) A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins)
    Share

    A bank robbery in London has led to charges for a Toronto man.

    Around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, police said a man went into a bank on Wellington road and gave the teller a note demanding money.

    According to police, cash was provide to the suspect and as he left the bank, he was believed to have a weapon and uttered threats to a man.

    No physical injuries were reported and a description of the suspect was given to police.

    A suspect was found and arrested not far from the scene, and the cash was recovered. When he was arrested, police said they found the suspect to be in possession of a "tool."

    A 38-year-old man has been charged with two counts of robbery with violence or threats, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, carry concealed weapon and public mischief divert suspicion from self.

