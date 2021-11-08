Bail hearing for accused in Josue Silva homicide

London, Ont. -

A bail hearing is underway for Carlos Guerra Guerra, 20, one of the three people charged in connection with the death of 18-year-old Josue Silva.

Silva was shot to death during a field party in southwest London in the early morning hours of July 31.

London police had responded to a large gathering in the area of Pack Road and Grand Oak Cross shortly after 1 a.m. and found Silva suffering from a serious gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased in hospital.

Guerra Guerra is appearing for the hearing via Zoom from the South West Detention Centre near Windsor.

A ban on publication has been placed on the proceedings. The bail hearing is slated to take place over the next three days.

Guerra Guerra is charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon along with Dylan Schapp, 19, and Emily Altmann, 19, who face the same counts.

Altmann was released on bail last month but is under house arrest, among other restrictions.