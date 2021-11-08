Bail hearing for accused in Josue Silva homicide
A bail hearing is underway for Carlos Guerra Guerra, 20, one of the three people charged in connection with the death of 18-year-old Josue Silva.
Silva was shot to death during a field party in southwest London in the early morning hours of July 31.
London police had responded to a large gathering in the area of Pack Road and Grand Oak Cross shortly after 1 a.m. and found Silva suffering from a serious gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased in hospital.
Guerra Guerra is appearing for the hearing via Zoom from the South West Detention Centre near Windsor.
A ban on publication has been placed on the proceedings. The bail hearing is slated to take place over the next three days.
Guerra Guerra is charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon along with Dylan Schapp, 19, and Emily Altmann, 19, who face the same counts.
Altmann was released on bail last month but is under house arrest, among other restrictions.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
LIVE
LIVE | 15 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London
-
-
-
-
-