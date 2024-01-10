'Bad news': Mischief charges being considered after false Ontario kangaroo sighting

The case of a wayward southern Ontario kangaroo continues, with OPP considering public mischief charges against the person who falsely reported a kangaroo sighting in Lambton County.

According to a social media post from OPP West Region on Wednesday, Lambton County OPP received a report of a kangaroo on Douglas Line. Video submitted to police shows the kangaroo standing on the side of the road.

OPP had asked members of the public to report the animal if seen.

In an update from police however, OPP confirmed the kangaroo that was reportedly seen in Lambton County was indeed the same kangaroo spotted in Tuesday in Chatham-Kent, where police confirmed a kangaroo was hopping around Reeder’s Line in Howard Township.

Speaking to CTV News in Windsor, an Amazon driver had reported seeing the wayward animal.

“I deliver Amazon in and around Ridgetown, I was driving down Kenesserie Road to my next drop and I saw what I assumed to be a deer [I see them all the time on my route] but I realized that deer don't have tiny arms like that haha, I hit the break and backed up…sure enough, it was a Kangaroo!!” she said in an interview.

Thankfully the kangaroo's adventure was short lived, and staff members quickly rounded up the kangaroo and returned it safely to Greenview Aviaries.

As a result of the false report, OPP said on social media that public mischief charges are being considered against the individual who falsely reported the incident in Lambton County.

— With files from CTV News Windsor’s Melanie Kentner and Travis Fortnum