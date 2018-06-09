

It's a reunion 18 years in the making.

Co-founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, Dickey Betts, will be performing at this summer's edition of the annual Peach Music Festival in Scranton Pa.

The festival runs July 19-22 at Montage Mountain, an open air amphitheater that also houses a water park in the summer and turns into a ski resort in the winter.

Betts had a falling-out with the Allman Brothers in 2000 and was let go from the band and in 2014, the legendary guitarist announced he was retiring from the stage.

But in January of this year to the delight of fans, Betts chose to come out of retirement and hit the road once again with the Dickey Betts Band.

This incarnation of the band will feature his son Duane Betts and Damon Fowler on guitar, Mike Kach on keyboards, bassist Pedro Arevalo and drummers Frankie Lombardi and Steve Camilleri.

The Dickey Betts Band is slated to perform Sunday, July 22.

The 2017 Peach Music Festival was a joyous occasion, yet had a sombre tone at times, as it was the first edition following the untimely deaths of co-founders Gregg Allman and drummer Butch Trucks.

This year's impressive lineup features Gov't Mule performing two nights - including a Pink Floyd-inspired set on Saturday dubbed, "Dark Side of the Mule".

Also on the bill are Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band, moe. along with Little Feat performing the band's legendary live album, "Waiting For Columbus", Grateful Dead cover phenom Joe Russo's Almost Dead and Allman Brother's alum Oteil Burbridge and Friends.

Past artists to perform at the Peach Music Festival include, Gregg Allman, Widespread Panic, and Santana .

For more information including tickets and camping, head to the festival's website: http://thepeachmusicfestival.com/