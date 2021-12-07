Aylmer, Ont. mayor elected Elgin County warden

Elgin County Councillor Mary French, Mayor of the Town of Aylmer, has been elected Warden for 2022.

At the meeting held Tuesday evening, French was selected in her bid for the one-year position over Tom Marks, Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of Central Elgin and Robert (Bob) Purcell, Mayor of the Municipality of Dutton Dunwich.

“I would like to thank my fellow Councillors for their support,” said French. “It is humbling to be elected to this important office. Together we will do great things for our community this year.”

This will be French’s first term as Elgin County Warden.

Immediate past Warden Tom Marks, Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of Central Elgin, will serve as 2022 Deputy Warden.