Aylmer fire burns long into the night

Emergency crews remain on scene Tuesday morning following a massive fire that broke out on Monday.

Crews were first called to the scene around 9 p.m.

According to posts on social media, the fire was brought under control around 4 a.m. —Aylmer police have yet to confirm that information.

According to Aylmer police, Highway 3/Talbot Street East is expected to remain closed from John Street to Queen Street for well into the day on Tuesday.

As of 2:30 a.m., John Street was closed between Sydenham Street and Chestnut Street West due to fire hoses being run from hydrants. Once the lines are no longer required, John Street will be reopened.

Emergency services are thanking the community for offering assistance, shelter, food and supplies to those in need.

—Vidoe source: Jarrett Medeiros and Cody Colfax