Attempted murder charge laid in Wingham, Ont.-area hit-and-run crash
OPP work at the scene of a hit-and-run crash near Wingham, Ont. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
WINGHAM, ONT. -- A South Bruce man is facing an attempted murder charge following a hit-and-run collision north of Wingham.
On Wednesday around 2 p.m., police say a person was hit by a pickup truck along Highway 4 just north of Wingham.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Provincial police now believe the person was hit on purpose.
They’ve charged a 40-year-old man with attempted murder, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.
The accused was being held in custody. He’s scheduled to face a bail hearing March 16.