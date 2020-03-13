WINGHAM, ONT. -- A South Bruce man is facing an attempted murder charge following a hit-and-run collision north of Wingham.

On Wednesday around 2 p.m., police say a person was hit by a pickup truck along Highway 4 just north of Wingham.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Provincial police now believe the person was hit on purpose.

They’ve charged a 40-year-old man with attempted murder, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

The accused was being held in custody. He’s scheduled to face a bail hearing March 16.