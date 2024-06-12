Arson investigation underway following structure fire near Milverton

Perth County OPP are investigating after a suspicious fire was reported in the Township of Perth East.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, police, along with Perth East fire crews responded to the structure fire on Line 67.

OPP say there were no occupants of the structure at the time, and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been consulted.

The Perth County Major Crime Unit has now taken over the investigation, which is ongoing.

Updates will be provided when available.