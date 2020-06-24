LONDON, ONT -- A 29-year-old man is facing charges, including one charge of arson, after allegedly igniting a fire in a wooded area near Goderich.

A concerned hiker reported the fire after finding it Monday afternoon in the popular Maitland Woods trail system.

When police attended the area they found a man sitting by the medium sized fire.

The man was burning foliage and down tree manners it what police say was a reckless manner.

The Goderich Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and the suspect is expected in court at the end of August.