Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
Arson charged laid after man starts fire in woods near Goderich
Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 6:58AM EDT
OPP File image.
LONDON, ONT -- A 29-year-old man is facing charges, including one charge of arson, after allegedly igniting a fire in a wooded area near Goderich.
A concerned hiker reported the fire after finding it Monday afternoon in the popular Maitland Woods trail system.
When police attended the area they found a man sitting by the medium sized fire.
The man was burning foliage and down tree manners it what police say was a reckless manner.
The Goderich Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and the suspect is expected in court at the end of August.