Arson charge laid following weekend house fire on Saugeen First Nation
Published Monday, May 3, 2021 1:27PM EDT
Saugeen First Nation house fire on Highway 21 on May 1, 2021. (OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- A 40 year-old Saugeen First Nation woman has been charged after a weekend house fire.
OPP were called to the blaze on Highway 21, on the Saugeen First Nation around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
No one was inside at the time of the fire. Officials deemed the fire was deliberately set.
A suspect was identified and was treated in hospital for non life-threatening burns.
She has been charged with arson and two counts of drug possession.
The accused was scheduled to appear in court Sunday.
The investigation continues.