LONDON, ON -- An arrest has been made a robbery involving a knife at a Woodstock business on Wednesday afternoon.

A 27-year-old Woodstock man was arrested and charged by police Thursday.

The suspect allegedly entered Gizmo Direct on Dundas Street shortly after noon Wednesday wanting to sell a phone.

The business owner told CTV News he told the man that he was concerned the phone was possibly stolen, and the suspect then grabbed another customer's phone and fled the premises.

Harold Van Amerom, the business owner, chased the male onto Wellington Street North, that's when the suspect reportedly pulled out a knife and police were called.

Woodstock police have charged the accused with robbery with theft, assault with a weapon and fail to comply with a probation order.

