

CTV London





Police in Strathroy are crediting tips from the public with helping them arrest a suspect in a robbery at the Walmart just over a week ago.

Investigators say those tips helped them to identify a man wanted in connection with a Jan. 6 incident at the store on Carroll Street East.

Police were called to the scene around 6 p.m. after a man allegedly fled with $2,000 in stolen merchandise after threatening an employee with a weapon.

The same suspect was spotted a short time later in a nearby business, but dressed differently.

Following the investigation, Strathroy-Caradoc police obtained an arrest warrant on Friday and on Tuesday a 40-year-old London man was arrested by the London Police Service.

He has been charged with robbery and is scheduled to appear in court in February.