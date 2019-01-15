Featured
Arrest made in robbery at Strathroy Walmart
The Walmart in Strathroy, Ont. is seen on Jan. 7, 2019. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 11:59AM EST
Police in Strathroy are crediting tips from the public with helping them arrest a suspect in a robbery at the Walmart just over a week ago.
Investigators say those tips helped them to identify a man wanted in connection with a Jan. 6 incident at the store on Carroll Street East.
Police were called to the scene around 6 p.m. after a man allegedly fled with $2,000 in stolen merchandise after threatening an employee with a weapon.
The same suspect was spotted a short time later in a nearby business, but dressed differently.
Following the investigation, Strathroy-Caradoc police obtained an arrest warrant on Friday and on Tuesday a 40-year-old London man was arrested by the London Police Service.
He has been charged with robbery and is scheduled to appear in court in February.