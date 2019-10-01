A 40-year-old London man has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that happened in July.

According to police, a woman was at the Civic Gardens near Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road on the evening of July 26 when the incident occurred.

She was reportedly approached by a male riding a bicycle who then sexually assaulted her before leaving westbound through the park.

In August, police released a composite sketch of the suspect, hoping to garner public help to identify him.

On Tuesday, police said a 40-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with sexual assault.