Arrest made in alleged sexual assault, London police say
A composite sketch of a suspect wanted in a sexual assault on Friday, July 26 is seen. (Source: London Police Service)
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 6:36PM EDT
A 40-year-old London man has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that happened in July.
According to police, a woman was at the Civic Gardens near Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road on the evening of July 26 when the incident occurred.
She was reportedly approached by a male riding a bicycle who then sexually assaulted her before leaving westbound through the park.
In August, police released a composite sketch of the suspect, hoping to garner public help to identify him.
On Tuesday, police said a 40-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with sexual assault.