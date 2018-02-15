

London police arrested a man wanted after they say he robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint.

Police were called to 1560 Dundas St. E. about 2:20 pm Wednesday.

They say a man with a bandana covering his face entered the pharmacy armed with a handgun, which is now believed to be a pellet gun.

They say he demanded prescription medication and the employee’s car keys. The man fled the area with an undisclosed amount of narcotics, as well as the employee’s vehicle.

Police responded and located the stolen vehicle a short distance away on Hilton Avenue, however the suspect had fled the area on foot.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and he was arrested at a home on Simcoe Street.

A search warrant was executed at the Simcoe Street residence and evidence pertaining to the robbery was recovered.

A 38-year-old man is charged with: