Argyle parade a big hit as Santa comes to town

The Argyle BIA Santa Claus Parade dazzled thousands of Londoners on Dec. 3, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) The Argyle BIA Santa Claus Parade dazzled thousands of Londoners on Dec. 3, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver