Argyle parade a big hit as Santa comes to town

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but that didn’t stop jolly old St. Nick from making a stop in east London, Ont. Saturday.

Santa was the star attraction at the Argyle BIA Santa Claus Parade.

Thousands lined Dundas Street as the parade made its way west from Clarke Road and south to East Lions Park.

Floats, decorated vehicles and performers were all part of the holiday cheer.

The event also had a low sensory and a low mobility section for anyone with special needs.

For mothers Agatha Heuvingh and Maria Martin, it was all about family fun.

“Oh they loved it, it didn’t disappoint, that’s for sure,” said Martin.

“It was worth coming out and dealing with the wind and watching them just smile,” added Heuvingh. “Because they love it, and they were so excited. They were so excited.”