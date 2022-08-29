'Anyone who wants a job can get one': London area school buses still recruiting drivers

When buses start bringing kids to school next week, there should be a driver to cover every route in the London area. But, there’s no telling how long that will last however, according to bus companies.

“Everyone is in a tenuous situation,” says Leslie Cross, Student Transportation Canada’s regional manager in London, Ont. “If COVID rears its ugly head again and we start seeing 10 per cent absenteeism, we will have to ask parents to find a way to get their kids to school.”

Student Transportation operates about 1,000 routes in the London area according to Cross, so an outbreak keeping 10 per cent of drivers home at any point would mean about 100 disrupted routes.

“It almost seems like we’re competing with everybody else for a limited labour force,” says Kevin Murray, manager at First Student transportation in St. Thomas, Ont.

First Student broadened its recruiting approach this summer. Last month, First Student held a bus driving simulation experience for the first time to entice prospective drivers.

Murray says it has all 75 of its routes covered for next week, with a few spares.

“A lot of people do it just because they need the money, but some people are bored,” says Murray. “It’s a great way to take care of a few hours of your day,” says Murray.

The going wage for drivers is about $19.50 an hour, with a minimum commitment of four hours each school day, according to Cross at Student Transportation.

He says if someone has the qualifications, they are guaranteed to get hired.

“They come from all walks of life,” Cross says. “They really just want to make a difference in the lives of children.”