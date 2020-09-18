LONDON, ONT. -- ANVO Laboratories is a science-based pharmaceutical company that will begin production of generic medications for heart disease, diabetes and hepatitis in 2022.

The company broke ground Friday on a nearly 40,000 square foot facility, in the city’s Advanced Manufacturing Park.

The building will serve as global headquarters, with the possibility of expanding to nearly five hectares of land.

Initially the company will hire between 30 to 35 workers, but that could grow to over 100 in subsequent phases.

ANVO Pharma Group will be capable of producing 1.2 billion units in finished dosage forms when fully running in early 2022.