Anti-Vax protesters disrupt school board meeting

Exeter, Ont. -

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) meeting was disrupted by anti-vax protesters Tuesday evening.

The meeting was being held at Louise Arbour French Immersion Public School on Bellfield Street in London, Ont. when dozens of protestors showed up, resulting in police having to attend.

A notice of motion is listed on the agenda for Tuesday night's meeting, requesting that the chair of the board write a letter to the Middlesex-London Health Unit Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Chris Mackie, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore and Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce, "affirming that the board supports COVID-19 vaccines be added to the list of compulsory vaccinations for all eligible students.

This is a developing story.