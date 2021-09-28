Anti-Vax protesters disrupt school board meeting

Japan's ruling party to vote for new leader to replace Suga

Japan's governing party will vote to pick its new leader Wednesday, with the presumed next prime minister facing imminent, crucial tasks such as addressing a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring strong alliance with Washington amid growing regional security risks.

PM Trudeau to name new cabinet in October, Parliament to meet this fall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he intends to name his new cabinet in October, bring Parliament back 'before the end of fall,' and implement the promised federal vaccine mandate as soon as possible. Chrystia Freeland will continue as deputy prime Minister and finance minister, Trudeau said.

