LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day.

On Friday the health unit reported 111 new cases and no new deaths.

Recoveries kept pace with the new cases with 112 recoveries since Thursday.

The region now has a total of 9,721 cases, with 8,492 resolved, 1,034 active and 195 deaths.

The number of variant cases has risen to 1,469, with the vast majority being the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K. Another 227 cases are mutation-positive.

At the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), 95 inpatients are positive for COVID-19, with 37 in intensive care. Nine staff are also COVID-19 positive.

Several patients in the ICU units are from other areas such as the Toronto region.

LHSC announced Friday they will be opening seven additional beds to help with the number of patients.

The new beds are in addition to the 18 critical care beds LHSC has already opened at University and Victoria Hospitals. The beds will be opened only as they are needed with four beds added to the existing temporary critical care space at Victoria Hospital, and three beds in the Children’s Hospital Paediatric Critical Care Unit.

The hospital will also be reducing the amount of scheduled surgical and procedural activities compliance with the updated Directive #2 from the Ministry of Health.

Emergent and urgent cases are currently being defined as patients who need to be seen within 30 days.

Cancer, cardiac, vascular, trauma, transplant, and neurosurgery cases will be prioritized.

There are active outbreaks at one health-care facility, seven area schools, two child-care centres and eight Western University residences.

The health unit also expanded vaccine eligibility late Wednesday, adding adults 16 years of age and older with high-risk health conditions. A full list is available here.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 12 new, 159 active, 3,275 total, 3,040 resolved, 76 deaths (one new), 343 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – 32 new, 304 active, 2,122 total, 1,772 resolved, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 30 active, 1,539 total, 1,457 resolved, 52 deaths, 72 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 12 new, 79 active, 3,171 total, 3,037 resolved, 55 deaths, 336 variants

Grey-Bruce – 14 new, 127 active, 1,140 total, 1014 resolved, five deaths

Provincial health officials reported more than 4,500 infections on Friday, a sharp increase from the 3,682 cases reported Thursday.

Most of the cases reported today were found in Toronto and Peel Region, with the latter seeing a record 1,232 infections.

There were 34 additional deaths reported as well.

With files from CTV Toronto.