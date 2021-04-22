LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, but also noted more than 140 recoveries.

The two-day trend of triple-digit cases follows three days of double-digit increases, but Thursday's numbers are a decrease compared to Wednesday when 128 new cases were reported.

Including Wednesday and Thursday, the region has now seen 15 days of triple-digit counts since the beginning of the month.

The region now has a total of 9,608 cases, with 8,380 resolved, 1,033 active and 195 deaths.

With recoveries out pacing new infections it means the active cases dropped slightly.

The number of variant cases has risen to 1,360, with the vast majority being the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K. Another 217 cases are mutation-positive.

At the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), 95 inpatients are positive for COVID-19, with 37 in intensive care. Nine staff are also COVID-19 positive.

There are active outbreaks at one health-care facility, six area schools, two child-care centres and eight Western University residences.

The health unit also expanded vaccine eligibility late Wednesday, adding adults 16 years of age and older with high-risk health conditions. A full list is available here.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 26 new, 168 active, 3,263 total, 3,020 resolved, 75 deaths (one new), 316 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – 22 new, 291 active, 2,090 total, 1,753 resolved, 41 (one new) deaths

Huron-Perth – four new, 40 active, 1,537 total, 1,445 resolved, 52 deaths, 64 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 17 new, 79 active, 3,159 total, 3,025 resolved, 55 deaths, 293 variants

Grey-Bruce – 17 new, 132 active, 1,127 total, 990 resolved, five deaths, 191 variants

Provincial health officials are reported fewer than 4,000 infections for the second time this week.

The province confirmed 3,682 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, representing a significant drop from the 4,212 infections reported just the day before.

The province's positivity rate also dropped slightly to 7.8 per cent Thursday.