MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- After three days of double-digit case counts, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting an increase with 128 new cases on Wednesday.

The total marks a return to higher case counts. Including Wednesday, the region has now seen 14 days of triple-digit counts since the beginning of the month, including a record 176 cases on April 14.

The region now has a total of 9,506 cases, with 8,236 resolved, 1,075 active and 195 deaths.

The number of variant cases has risen by 158 in the last 24 hours to 1,327, with the vast majority, 1,167 being the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K. Another 214 cases are mutation-positive.

At the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), 94 inpatients are positive for COVID-19, with 39 in intensive care. Nine staff are also COVID-19 positive.

There are active outbreaks at one health-care facility, six area schools, two child-care centres and eight Western University residences.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 28 new, 188 active, 3,237 total, 2,975 resolved, 74 deaths (one new), 307 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – 31 new, 288 active, 2,068 total, 1,735 resolved, 40 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 41 active, 1,533 total, 1,440 resolved, 52 deaths, 63 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 14 new, 84 active, 3,142 total, 3,003 resolved, 55 deaths, 293 variants

Grey-Bruce – three new, 143 active, 1,110 total, 962 resolved, five deaths, 191 variants

Cases across Ontario climbed back over 4,200 on Wednesday, with the number of people in intensive care nearing 800.

The totals follow a slight dip in cases on Tuesday.