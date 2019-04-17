Featured
Another horse and buggy collision prompts OPP warning
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 1:36PM EDT
Police are warning drivers in rural Ontario to be on the lookout for slow-moving vehicles after another crash involving a horse-drawn buggy.
Huron County OPP say a pickup truck failed to yield to a buggy carrying six people at an intersection north of Gorrie on Sunday.
An eight-month-old boy was thrown from the carriage and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other occupants suffered minor injuries.
It's the second such crash in less than a week, after a pickup hit a buggy in Tilsonburg last Tuesday.