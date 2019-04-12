Featured
Charges pending in collision with horse and buggy
CTV London
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 6:41AM EDT
Provincial police say charges are pending in a collision involving a horse and buggy in Oxford County earlier this week.
No one was injured in the crash on Tuesday April 9 between a pickup truck and buggy.
Police say the pickup was northbound on Baldwin Street in Tillsonburg when it struck the rear of the buggy travelling the same direction.
Police have not released what the pending charges will be.