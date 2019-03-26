

Scott Miller, CTV London





Two separate crashes this month involving Amish buggies have sent eight people to hospital in midwestern Ontario.

A crash involving a school bus and a horse and buggy near Chesley sent five people to hospital.

Another crash involving a truck and a buggy near Belmore, sent three members of an Amish family to hospital, including a two-year-old child.

Two members of that family remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Police are warning drivers that they 'must' share the road with other modes of transportation.

Most crashes involving buggies involve the driver of the motorized vehicle, driving too fast and hitting the buggy from behind.

Police stress that buggy passengers lose every single collision with a motorized vehicle.