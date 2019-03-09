

CTV London





One person is in critical condition following a crash involving a horse and buggy and a vehicle.

It happened on Howick-Turnberry Road betweeen Gorrie Road and Belmore Line in Huron County on Friday.

Two other people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The person with severe injuries was air-lifted to hospital.

The roadway was closed for a couple of hours while OPP investigated.

Further details will be released when available.