Horse and buggy crash leaves one person with life threatening injuries
Road closed sign
CTV London
Published Saturday, March 9, 2019 10:55AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 9, 2019 11:07AM EST
One person is in critical condition following a crash involving a horse and buggy and a vehicle.
It happened on Howick-Turnberry Road betweeen Gorrie Road and Belmore Line in Huron County on Friday.
Two other people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The person with severe injuries was air-lifted to hospital.
The roadway was closed for a couple of hours while OPP investigated.
Further details will be released when available.