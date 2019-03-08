

CTV London





Five people were injured including one critically, after a school bus collided with a horse drawn buggy in South Bruce Thursday.

The collision happened at Concession 10 Elderslie and Sideroad 5 Elderslie in Arran-Elderslie.

The five occupants of the buggy were all injured. One person was taken by air ambulance with life threatening injuries.

There were students on the bus but none were reported injured. The driver of the bus was taken to hospital for assessment.

Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.