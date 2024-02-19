'Angst' in Durham as hospital ER hours indefinitely cut
The emergency department at the Durham Hospital will have its hours cut in half, starting next month.
“We just don’t have enough staff to keep the Durham hospital emergency room open at night, for the foreseeable future,” says Nancy Shaw, CEO of the South Bruce Grey Health Centre.
Starting on Sunday, March 10, Durham’s Emergency Department will only be open from 7a.m. to 5 p.m., due to a lack of nurses. It’s a bitter pill to swallow for the community, says the local mayor.
“So, it’s a 12 hour, 7 days a week, so there’s some consistency there. That’s the positive. The negative is, if you’re going to have an emergency, do it in the day light hours when you’re in West Grey. I have a struggle with that,” says Municipality of West Grey Mayor, Kevin Eccles.
Durham’s E-R has seen rotating closures because of a lack of nurses for the past four years. Shaw says the situation beyond March 10 looked even worse, so the decision to move to daytime hours only, was made.
“We continue to use agency nurses across all four of our sites. The vacancies were so significant at the Durham site that it was not sustainable to staff the entire department with agency staff. So, we’ll continue to use agency staff to fill vacancies, even on the day shifts,” says Shaw, who oversees hospitals in Durham, Chesley, Walkerton, and Kincardine.
The Chesley Hospital’s Emergency Department, which is also operated by the South Bruce Grey Health Centre, has been operating on a 12 hour a day, 5 days a week, model since December 2022. Mayor Eccles says some residents fear that Durham, is on a similar path, and may never see 24/7 care, again.
“Certainly there is some angst that this is starting down a slippery slope, and we’re not on the right side of the hill. I don’t feel that way. I think this is a matter where this will help get us to where we need to be,” says Eccles.
Shaw says the plan is to resume 24/7 ER services to both Chesley and Durham, as soon as there are enough nurses, to do so.
“We’re waiting for these nurses to graduate from the system, and catch up in healthcare, with more nurses in the system. Ultimately, that’s the only way we can fix this issue, that we continue to experience right now,” says Shaw.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, RCMP say
Five people are dead following a house fire in the community of Davidson, Sask. on Sunday. Investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway, according to RCMP.
BREAKING Canada to donate 800 drones to Ukraine: Blair
Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.
Man who pretended to live in northern Ont. must repay insurance benefits
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
Italian PM Meloni to visit Canada less than a year after spat over LGBTQ+ issues
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, will visit Canada next month. Meloni is set to visit Toronto on March 2 in her first visit since she was elected in 2022.
Toronto family who unknowingly employed war criminal fears nothing has changed
Almost 30 years ago, Gail Bocknek turned on the evening news and watched dumbfounded as a man who had worked for her family for decades was identified as a Nazi war criminal.
These athletes suffered life-changing injuries. Then, they turned to psychedelics
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, though scientists are still exploring the how and the why behind the connection between psychedelics and improved mental health.
Caught on camera: Child caught by staff after drop from chairlift at Edmonton ski hill
An internal investigation is underway after a child dropped from a chairlift at Rabbit Hill Snow Resort in Edmonton on Saturday.
WATCH 'What are they thinking?' Reckless approach to whale caught on camera
Video shows two people in a kayak and a paddleboarder getting dangerously close to a surfacing humpback whale off the coast of Hawaii.
U.S. proposes UN resolution supporting temporary ceasefire in Gaza
The United States has proposed a rival draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would underscore the body's 'support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable,' according to the text seen by Reuters on Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Carjacking in downtown Kitchener under investigation
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a driver at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.
-
What's open and closed for Family Day
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.
-
Influenza A outbreak declared at Stratford General, medicine unit closed to admissions
An Influenza A outbreak in the medicine unit at Stratford General Hospital has been declared by the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA).
Windsor
-
'What is the meaning of a home?': Habitat kids have the answer
Habitat for Humanity kids in Windsor talk about the importance of a home as they got the keys to their new place on Monday.
-
Canadian Armed Forces hosting job fair
The Canadian Armed Forces is planning a career fair in Windsor.
-
Wanted man arrested in Tim Hortons
Chatham-Kent police say they have arrested a wanted man after a disturbance at a local Tim Hortons.
Barrie
-
Loved ones mourn Barrie man who died after Family Day assault
The Schneider family is spending their Family Day mourning the first anniversary of the day Ron Peterson died following an assault in downtown Barrie.
-
Expert tips for tax season
Tax season is officially underway, and while it may be easy to put it off, one expert strongly recommends tackling tax returns head-on to avoid any last-minute rushes before the April 30 deadline.
-
Allegedly impaired driver arrested after arriving at police station to charge vehicle
Officers arrested a man found drinking in the police station parking lot.
Northern Ontario
-
Man who pretended to live in northern Ont. must repay insurance benefits
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $1,800 for camping too long on Crown land
A northern Ontario man was fined $1,800 after pleading guilty to breaking the 21-day rule for camping on Crown land.
-
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
Ottawa
-
'It's just breathtaking': Rideau Canal Skateway reopens at noon as Winterlude wraps up
The National Capital Commission announced the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway on Monday at noon.
-
Stranger found in Chelsea, Que. resident's kitchen facing charges: Outaouais police
MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say a stranger is now facing charges after being found in a Chelsea resident's kitchen pouring himself a glass of rum early morning on Monday.
-
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
Toronto
-
'Twice in a lifetime opportunity': Ontario woman to compete in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
-
Woman found with slash wound to the neck at Whitby gas station, man in custody
A woman sustained “significant injuries” after police say she was slashed in the neck during a domestic dispute in Whitby on Friday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada to donate 800 drones to Ukraine: Blair
Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.
Montreal
-
Woman dead in suspected femicide after stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand
A 51-year-old woman is dead in a suspected femicide after a stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, in the Montérégie region south of Montreal.
-
Migraine in kids: How to spot the symptoms
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
-
'Smart home' hopes to help young people with intellectual disabilities thrive in society
A new 'smart home' in Montreal is hoping to enhance the lives of eight young people living with intellectual disabilities or who are on the autism spectrum.
Atlantic
-
Union, police investigating after a worker died at the Irving Halifax Shipyard Monday
A person has died at the Halifax Irving Shipyard some time on Monday.
-
Moncton veteran opens hobby shop to help cope with post-military life
Serge Hébert started a new business as a way for hobbyists in the Greater Moncton area to connect in person and have a place to meet.
-
Police investigating shooting in Dartmouth, N.S.
One person is in hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Louis Riel portrait updated to recognize Metis leader as first premier of Manitoba
A portrait of Louis Riel hanging in the provincial legislature now recognizes the Metis leader as Manitoba's first premier.
-
Winnipeg woman charged in North End stabbing
A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing on Sunday in the city’s North End.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest woman in baby's death
A one-year-old boy has died and Manitoba RCMP has one person in custody.
Calgary
-
Einarson survives challenge from Brown, improves to 3-1 at Scotties
Canada's Kerri Einarson continued her drive toward a fifth straight Canadian women's curling title Monday with a 9-8 win over British Columbia's Corryn Brown at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
-
Six Alberta communities sign housing deals with federal government
The federal government says it has completed housing agreements with six small and rural communities in Alberta.
-
Okotoks swimmer Finlay Knox wins gold at World Aquatics Championship
An Okotoks, Alta. swimmer won gold at the World Aquatics Championship last Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Caught on camera: Child caught by staff after drop from chairlift at Edmonton ski hill
An internal investigation is underway after a child dropped from a chairlift at Rabbit Hill Snow Resort in Edmonton on Saturday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada to donate 800 drones to Ukraine: Blair
Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.
-
What to do for fun on Family Day in Edmonton
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
Vancouver
-
Man shot during attempted jewelry store robbery in Surrey's Guildford area
Mounties are investigating an attempted robbery in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood that left one man seriously injured Sunday evening.
-
U.S. proposes UN resolution supporting temporary ceasefire in Gaza
The United States has proposed a rival draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would underscore the body's 'support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable,' according to the text seen by Reuters on Monday.
-
Nuclear gauge that prompted public warning recovered, North Vancouver RCMP say
A nuclear gauge that was stolen from a parking garage in North Vancouver last week has been recovered, authorities confirmed Monday.