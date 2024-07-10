LCBO workers and supporters picketing in London, Ont.

Dozens of OPSEU members were picketing outside the LCBO on Wonderland Road South, near Southdale Road, Wednesday afternoon.

They are now six days into their job action.

Members say they've seen support from other local businesses and unions as well.

Local 163 OPSEU President Louise Beneteau said members want to get back to the bargaining table.

They oppose the government's plan to expand alcohol sales to more private retailers, which they say will put jobs at risk.