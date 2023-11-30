LONDON
London

    • Ammonia leak at Labatt Brewery

    First responders attended the Labatt Brewery on Nov. 30, 2023 for an ammonia leak. (Jim Knight/CTV News London) First responders attended the Labatt Brewery on Nov. 30, 2023 for an ammonia leak. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

    One person was sent to hospital after a hazmat incident at the Labatt Brewery Thursday.

    Crews were called to the Simcoe Street facility late in the morning for an ammonia leak.

    Employees has to be evacuated, but soon returned to work after ventilation of the building was complete.

    Officials said there was never a threat to the public.

