LONDON, ONT. -- A restored air raid siren rang through the air as the community of Alvinston, Ont. gathered Wednesday night to say goodbye to fallen firefighter Tanner Redick.

There was a procession from the fire station to the funeral home in Alvinston where his body was laid out.

Once there much of the community came out to pay their respects.

Redick was just 20 years old when he was killed Dec. 13 in a single-vehicle crash.

He was a volunteer firefighter with the municipality of Brooke-Alvinston and was recently hired full-time by Six Nations Fire.