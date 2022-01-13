Altered licence plate leads to charges for London man
Licence plates that have allegedly been altered are seen in this image released by the London Police Service.
Multiple charges have been laid after an eagle-eyed officer spotted what appeared to be altered licence plates on Wednesday evening.
According to London police, the vehicle was spotted in the area of Hamilton Road and Adelaide Street.
When officers tried to stop the vehicle it fled, and police deployed a tire deflation device a short distance away. The vehicle stopped shortaly afterward and police say the male suspect fled on foot being for being pursued and arrested.
An investigation found the vehicle had been reported stolen on Dec. 27, 2021, and that the man was prohibited from driving.
The 43-year-old London man has been charged with:
- fail to stop for police
- operation while prohibited
- dangerous operation of a conveyance
- resist arrest
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- driving while under suspension
- use plate not authorized for vehicle
- use altered plate
He is expected to appear in a London court in April in relation to the charges.