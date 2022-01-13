Altered licence plate leads to charges for London man

Multiple charges have been laid after an eagle-eyed officer spotted what appeared to be altered licence plates on Wednesday evening.

According to London police, the vehicle was spotted in the area of Hamilton Road and Adelaide Street.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle it fled, and police deployed a tire deflation device a short distance away. The vehicle stopped shortaly afterward and police say the male suspect fled on foot being for being pursued and arrested.

An investigation found the vehicle had been reported stolen on Dec. 27, 2021, and that the man was prohibited from driving.

The 43-year-old London man has been charged with:

fail to stop for police

operation while prohibited

dangerous operation of a conveyance

resist arrest

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

driving while under suspension

use plate not authorized for vehicle

use altered plate

He is expected to appear in a London court in April in relation to the charges.