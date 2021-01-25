Advertisement
Alleged impaired driver crashes into two hydro poles and a vacant house
Published Monday, January 25, 2021 9:47AM EST
A pickup truck was crashed into a vacant home on Denfield Road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (Supplied)
LONDON, ONT -- An alleged impaired driver eventually found their way into a garage, however it wasn’t their garage and now they are facing several charges.
Saturday night Middlesex OPP received a report of a collision in the 2300 block of Denfield Road.
Once on scene police found that a pickup truck had collided with two hydro poles and the garage of a vacant home.
The suspect had fled on foot, however an OPP K9 unit was able to track them down.
A 24-year-old Goderich resident is now facing three impaired driving related charges.
They have been released from custody and will appear in court on March 1.