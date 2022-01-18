'All hands on deck': TVDSB sorting 146,000 Rapid Test Kits to get them to students ASAP

Up to 50 TVDSB staff volunteers in London, Ont. are working to process 146,000 Rapid Test kits in order to get them to students in the region as soon as possible, jan. 18, 2022. (Brent Lale / CTV London) Up to 50 TVDSB staff volunteers in London, Ont. are working to process 146,000 Rapid Test kits in order to get them to students in the region as soon as possible, jan. 18, 2022. (Brent Lale / CTV London)

London Top Stories