LONDON, ONT. -- Effective immediately, all services have been cancelled throughout the Diocese of London and the Diocese of Huron because of the COVID-19 virus.

Bishop Fabbro announced Saturday that all masses will be cancelled this weekend and the Diocese will continue to monitor the situation for next weekend and subsequent weekends.

Daily masses will continue as normal although the Diocese will ensure proper “social distancing,” maintaining a two metre distance from others as a precaution.

For the Anglican church, the moratorium will continue until April 8, when officials will determine their next course of action.

The Bishop of Huron, Todd Townshend, also announced that all other events be cancelled for the foreseeable future.

“All non-essential meetings should be either cancelled or moved to electronic format, and all groups who use our buildings are asked to consider postponing or to assure strict compliance with pandemic protocols,” said the Bishop in a news release.

All Anglican bishops in Ontario have collectively made the decision to temporarily suspend public worship services.