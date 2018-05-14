

CTV London





A no alcohol policy is in effect at a number of Ontario parks ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.

Some of the parks include Pinery, Port Burwell, Rondeau, Wheatley, Turkey Point and Sauble Falls.

A full list of the campgrounds included in the ban can be found on the Ontario Parks website.

The ban is in place from May 11 to May 21.

Ontario Parks says alcohol is permitted in their parks for most of the season except for the days surrounding the May long weekend.

Provincial Police are warning campers that the registered owner of the campsite will be held liable for any violations.

Police say they will be enforcing a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy and those who are caught breaking the rules will be charged and barred from re-entering the park for 72 hours.