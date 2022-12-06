Alan Shepard appointed at Western until 2029

Alan Shepard has been appointed to a second term as president of Western University.

The decision was unanimous by the University’s Board of Governors and will take Shepard until Jun 30, 2029.

“Alan’s leadership style reflects the best of the Western community. He is well known for connecting on a personal level with students, faculty, staff and alumni through open and engaging communication,” said Board of Governors Chair Keith Gibbons.

According to a release from Western, Shepard’s reappointment follows extensive consultation undertaken by a presidential review committee of the Board of Governors comprised of students, faculty, staff and alumni.